Crashed plane was headed to DeKalb airport from Indiana; two men injured

DeKALB – Two men were injured in a small plane crash in Cortland midday Thursday as the single-engine Cessna 177 made its way from Indiana to DeKalb, authorities said.
Crews remained on the scene as of 4 p.m. in the scorching afternoon heat, awaiting representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to arrive. The FAA is expected to conduct its own investigation into the crash. Details on why the plane went down are not yet known, authorities said.
Two men – a pilot and a passenger – suffered injuries in the crash that was reported around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in a privately-owned corn field behind Cortland well drilling business HI Stones & Sons Inc., 260 W. Lincoln Highway.
A heat advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. Friday as temperatures surged past 90 with a heat index over 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
At the crash site, Cortland resident John Schup said he wanted to come see what happened after he heard the crash from his neighboring home.
“I was just home doing homework and then, a big boom,” Schup said. “We never get any excitement out here.”
DeKalb County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jim Burgh said the Cessna 177 plane was registered out of Evansville, Indiana and was heading to the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, just shy of 3 miles away.
“We got several 911 calls that a plane went down. And then Cortland police responded right away and then found them,” Burgh said.
Authorities began receiving the 911 calls about 12:33 p.m. Thursday. Cortland authorities got to the crash site first.
Cortland Fire Chief Trent Moser said authorities are expected to remain at the crash site awaiting the FAA investigator, expected between 4 or 5 p.m.
“Probably going to be here for a little while,” Moser said.
Moser said in his time as chief for the past three decades, he’s responded to about three plane crashes. He stood near the crash site to ensure nobody went closer than needed.
“We have to make sure nobody goes out into the field,” Moser said. “We can’t have people walking out there at a time like this. Because they’re [FAA] going to want to take their pictures, going to want to do their investigation, there’s parts on the grounds out there.”
Burgh said the plane appeared to have crashed on its right wing first. The Cessna’s tail could be seen sticking out above the corn fields blocked by police tape awaiting further investigation. The plane itself remained mostly in one piece, authorities said.
Burgh said Cortland crews were able to drive a vehicle through the thick, tall corn field to get to the plane and those injured inside. Both men were taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
As of about 3:30 p.m., the pilot remained at Kishwaukee Hospital, while the passenger was flown by medical helicopter to another neighboring hospital, confirmed the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger suffered both leg and facial injuries, deputies said.
In total, seven area first responder agencies were called to the crash, Burgh said.
Multiple tow vehicles from DeKalb-based Lovett’s Towing were seen arriving around 4 p.m. A Lovetts worker confirmed the plane will be moved.
This story was updated at 4:10 p.m. July 27, 2023 with additional comment from area authorities.