DeKalb man dies after car crashes into tree in rural Sycamore

DeKALB – A 51-year-old DeKalb man died after a car he was driving crashed into a tree in rural Sycamore, authorities said.
DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies responded to the fatal crash at 4:05 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Kenneth J. Price, 51, of DeKalb, was pronounced dead by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.
Authorities said he died from injuries he suffered after a 2019 Black Cadillac CTS he was driving westbound on Plank Road near Luther Lowell Lane went off the road and struck a tree.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the release.
First responders from the Sycamore police and fire departments and the sheriff’s department’s auxiliary unit also responded to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.