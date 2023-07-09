New and old history on display in 100 objects exhibit

SYCAMORE – The History of DeKalb County in 100 Objects exhibit at the DeKalb County History Center makes the history and quirks of DeKalb County almost tangible.

No, touching isn’t allowed, but a rack of barbed wire prototypes from the later 19th century brings the DeKalb County invention closer to home.

According to the exhibit, Joseph Glidden, Isaac Ellwood and Jacob Haish were inspired to craft rudimentary versions of barbed wire – an invention that would be more quickly adopted by the American public than the telephone – after Henry Rose of Waterman displayed a patented wooden fence with protruding nails hung from a wire on the barricade at the 1873 DeKalb County Agricultural and Mechanical Society Fair.

More than a dozen early barbed wire prototypes are displayed in the history center’s 100 Objects exhibit, as well as a miniature example of the inspiration for the invention – Rose’s fence.

Rob Glover, the director of the Joiner History Room at the DeKalb County History Center, examines the boxes holding thousands of items that are historic to DeKalb County on June 30, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

“DeKalb County history is, in my opinion, even more important than maybe some other counties’ histories ... That’s my biased opinion, but the idea is that knowing what came before helps us understand where we’re at now, and where we’re going,” said Rob Glover, the director of the Joiner History Room.

The Joiner History Room is a section of the DeKalb County History Center devoted to the archiving of DeKalb County documents, items and everything in between.

Glover, 54, said there’s likely tens of thousands of items in the history center’s collection, but he can’t say for sure how many because he and volunteers still are working to catalog everything in the center’s possession.

That collection still can grow, too. Anyone is welcome to bring an item or document they think should be preserved in the name of DeKalb County history. Glover said whether those items are collected all depends on the decision of a collection committee that reviews donations on a monthly basis. The committee considers whether a submitted item is relevant to DeKalb County history, if it’s already represented in the collection, and if it can be properly cared for.

Wally Thurow, also know as Mr. Pumpkin, is widely regarded as the founder of Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. His pumpkin themed penny farthing bicycle can be found on display at the DeKalb County History Center. (Camden Lazenby)

“If it’s a jet, it might be nice if DeKalb County made a jet and we brought it in,” Glover said. “It would be good to have one, but really, could we use resources properly to care for that – relative to other things? So whatever the resources it would take to care for something big, really, really big, would that be better used on several small collections? Usually the answer is yes.”

Jets, like the one’s seen in the Smithsonian Air and Space museums in Washington, D.C., and Virginia aren’t hiding inside the doors of the DeKalb County History Center, but nuanced displays of DeKalb County’s history are.

At 183 years old, a chair from the Coltonville Chair Factory, built in 1840, is one of the oldest items on display. But there’s DeKalb County centric items that have been deliberately persevered from the past 10 years.

A stained glass window from Fairdale Methodist Church that survived the 2015 Fairdale tornado was donated to the collection by the Kirkland Historical Society and is a part of the 100 Objects exhibit.

A stained glass window from Fairdale Methodist church that survived the 2015 Fairdale tornado. Picture taken June 30, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

Glover, an archive and collection specialist, said the early records of DeKalb County are his favorite parts of the collection, something that the public can access with help from the history center’s volunteers.

“Those early county records of how we got where we are now, those are all here,” Glover said. “We often go back to those to help us understand the story of where we’re at in DeKalb County.”

According to the exhibit, the History Center’s archives contains a Western Union telegram sent to the DeKalb County Clerk announcing the passages of the 19th Amendment, but it was dated more than two weeks after the amendment was ratified.

“The delay appears to be connected to questions about the amendment possibly being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court,” according to exhibit text.