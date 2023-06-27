Outbuilding burns down in rural DeKalb

DeKALB – An outbuilding burned down in rural DeKalb Sunday, though fire officials ruled the fire accidental, authorities said.
DeKalb firefighters responded to reports of a fire around 4:35 p.m. Sunday in the 7900 block of Rich Road in rural DeKalb, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.
Fire personnel determined the fire, which came from an outside open burn, was accidental.
No injuries were reported during the response. Authorities estimated the fire caused about $10,000 worth of damage.
As crews approached the area, they saw a smoke column and reported heavy fire coming from an outbuilding on the property that had already collapsed, according to the release.
Fire crews began working to ensure the flames did not spread to other buildings on the property until they could establish a consistent water supply along the rural road.
Crews prepared a water shuttle – a type of rural firefighting operation which involves shuffling water from one location to another to allow emergency crews to access larges supplies of water – and the fire was extinguished within a half hour, according to the release.
Emergency personnel remained on the scene, however, for about 2 ½ hours to overhaul the outbuilding and locate any other fires on the property to prevent further spread.
An ambulance that responded to the fire left during the response because it was called to another emergency, according to the fire department.
Authorities closed a portion of Rich Road from Annie Glidden to Nelson roads temporarily during the response.
Emergency crews from Malta, Genoa-Kingston, Maple Park, Kirkland, Cortland, Elburn and Sycamore fire departments assisted, along with deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.