Voters: Your election precinct might be changing in DeKalb County. Here’s what to know

SYCAMORE – Voters in DeKalb County might have a different location next time they head to the polls, according to a new election precinct boundaries map approved by county officials this week changing the number of polling places for elections.

Republicans and Democrats on the DeKalb County Board threw their unanimous support behind a revised boundary map this week submitted by the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Officials have said the new map is meant to align better with other state and local legislative districts in the county, including city wards and county board districts.

The final precinct map came after County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims received mixed feedback from County Board members earlier this month, calling into question the map’s impacts on partisan voters. Sims said she initially was taken aback by the feedback.

“But after I listened to it I was like ‘Ah, man, they’re right,’” Sims said. “Being able to come together and resolve it all in such an easy and positive way, I think we’re better off than we’ve ever would be. I feel very good, I feel very thankful that the parties and the Board were willing to work with me and we got what we needed and they’re happy on all their sides, but in the end, this is best for the voters.”

Sims said polling precinct changes “in most cases,” relocate voters to polls closer to their homes.

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims, a Republican who was elected to office in November 2022, proposed a realignment for election precinct boundaries in DeKalb County on June 14, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

New map outlined

The total number of precincts in DeKalb County will increase by four from 65 to 69, according to the new map. The total number of polling places will decrease by one to 39 locations.

The city of DeKalb will lose one precinct, down from 25 to 24 under the new plan. The initial proposal would have seen the city lose four precincts, something Democrat Board Member Scott Campbell, who represents District 7, fought against last week.

The changes to the map preceded the DeKalb County Board’s Wednesday vote after a divisive meeting last week prompted a special Ad Hoc group to meet Tuesday to discuss last-minute revisions.

The Tuesday meeting included Board Members Scott Campbell, a Democrat from District 7; Tim Bagby, a Republican from District 3 and head of the DeKalb County Republican Party; Suzanne Willis, a Democrat from District 10 and the Chair of the DeKalb County Board; John Frieders, a Republican from District 12 and Kathy Lampkins, a Republican from District 2. The Board Members met Tuesday with county officials to revise a proposal that was met with concerns from both sides of the partisan aisle June 14.

Another revision regards Kingston township, which will now have two precincts instead of three.

“I did want to see Kingston go to two,” Lampkins. “I wanted DeKalb to quit moving people from precinct – from polling place to polling place to polling place. I mean that was an issue the last time.”

Sims said her office used 208 different ballot types in the April 2023 Consolidated Election. Redrawing the precincts boundaries, she said, was meant to help her office reduce the number of ballot types used.

Sims said she isn’t sure exactly how many different ballots her office will have to prepare for the next election. With the number of County Board districts split by a precinct reduced by more than half, however, she is confident it will be a smaller sum.

The number of registered voters allowed within a given precinct by Illinois election law rose from 800 to 1,200 in November 2021. According to county documents, the new precinct realignment will reduce the number of precincts for 1,200 registered voters by a third.

Two of 10 precincts in DeKalb County that exceed 1,200 voters remain in DeKalb. Sycamore has two precincts with registered voters slightly exceeding 1,200, documents show. Genoa District 01 precinct has largest number of registered voters, at 1,369.