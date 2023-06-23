DeKalb County Jail inmate dies: Sheriff

SYCAMORE – An inmate died while in custody Thursday at the DeKalb County Jail, DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said in a Thursday night news release.
The inmate became unresponsive at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.
“Deputies began providing medical assistance to the inmate and an ambulance responded to the jail,” according to the release.
Authorities are withholding the identity of the inmate pending notification of family.
Paramedics took the inmate to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, where the inmate was later pronounced deceased, according to the release.
“I have requested that this incident be independently investigated by the Illinois State Police,” Sullivan said in a statement.
The death also is under investigation by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.