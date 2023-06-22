Two DeKalb teens hospitalized after car rolls over, crashes into trees

DeKALB – Two DeKalb teenagers suffered injuries and were hospitalized Thursday after their car went off the road, rolled over and struck two trees in rural DeKalb Township, police said.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, two 17-year-old males were riding in a car – one driving and one a passenger – headed northbound on Nelson Road shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The car came to the intersection of Nelson and Rich roads, police said.
The driver allegedly disregarded the stop sign at Rich Road and lost control of the car.
The car went off the road and struck a tree, rolled over and then struck another tree, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both teenagers suffered injuries and paramedics took them to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
After a police investigation, DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies determined the car was speeding at the time of the crash, according to the news release.