DeKalb School District 428 superintendent recognized at national summit for promoting equity

DeKALB – DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez was one of nine school leaders from across the nation named recipients of the Equity Warrior Award, meant to recognize dedication to promoting equity for students, families and women education leaders.

Garcia-Sanchez was bestowed with the recognition Tuesday during both the school board meeting and the When Women Lead Summit held in Vancouver, Washington, a national summit for education leaders by women, for women.

She also was expected to be among the featured presenters at this summit. Garcia-Sanchez did not attend Tuesday’s school board meeting.

In a statement, Garcia-Sanchez shared that she “is honored and humbled by this recognition.”

The school board also took time this week to recognize Garcia-Sanchez for the honor.

Board President Samantha McDavid heaped praise on the district’s superintendent on behalf of the school board for what she’s achieved.

“We congratulate her for this honor, and we miss her absence,” McDavid said.