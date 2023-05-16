More than $5 million worth DeKalb County roadway projects set for this year

SYCAMORE – More than $5.3 million worth of county road and culvert improvements is headed to DeKalb County this year, officials said.

DeKalb County Highway Committee Chair Patrick Deutsch, a Republican from District 2, said it wasn’t unusual for more than a dozen projects to be approved by the County Board in April.

“In the spring that’s when it all comes through, so that everything is appropriated so that the projects get done throughout the summer, through the construction season,” Deutsch said.

Of the more than $5.3 million worth of projects approved, $3.7 million is being spent by the county on road sealing, pavement marking, hot mix asphalt overlays, culvert replacement and roof restoration project.

The rest of the $1.5 million worth of projects aren’t being funded by county dollars, DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz said. Instead, those projects are paid for by the motor fuel tax dollars generated within the local townships seeking approval for the projects.

“That money the state of Illinois collects, then distributes to the state, the counties, the townships, the municipalities and that is state money; and by state law the counties hold that [motor fuel tax], that state [motor fuel tax] dollars on behalf of the townships,” Schwartz said.

In DeKalb city, Peace Road north of Interstate 88 is undergoing construction meant to widen the roadway this year. North First Street and Lucinda Avenue bridges are undergoing $5.6 million for replacement, with detours expected to last through the process.

“This is a typical start to the construction season coming out of winter, when the county is doing the spring preventative maintenance projects.” — DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz

Traffic heads north and south on Peace Road just north of I-88 Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in DeKalb. This stretch of road is going to be widened to four lanes this summer. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Fewer than 3 miles of West County Line and Lee Roads – West of Shabbona, near the village of Lee – will be given a hot asphalt mix overlay by Advanced Asphalt Co., of Princeton, for $646,313, according to county documents. West County Line Road between U.S. Route 30 and the Village of Lee, as well as Lee Road between the county line and Tower Road were last paved in 1997 and 1996, respectively.

The 2023 resurfacing project will be funded by using $350,000 from state motor fuel tax funds and $350,000 from the county’s local matching tax funds, according to county documents.

Schwartz said that project is slated to begin later this spring but said there are several other DeKalb County Highway Department Projects that are underway.

Some of those projects are done by Highway Department workers, who are routing and crack filling roadways, which help prevent moisture from getting under road surfaces.

Road work is being done off Route 23, in subdivisions north of Sycamore Middle School.

The North First Street bridge over the Kishwaukee River is closed to traffic Monday, March 13, 2023, as work continues on replacing the structure in DeKalb. The road will be closed throughout most of the construction process which is expected to conclude in late summer. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

A 2023 Sycamore Road District hot asphalt mix overlay project also was approved to Peter Baker & Son Co, for $532,320. The Lake Bluff company will construct improvements 4 miles of various roads in Sycamore, including Oakland Drive, Thomas Drive, Florence Drive, Henderson Road, Ellen Drive and Swanson Road, according to county documents.

“This is a typical start to the construction season coming out of winter, when the county is doing the spring preventative maintenance projects,” Schwartz said. “And we always have one or two contractors that are ready to get started right away and do DeKalb County projects before they get started in other counties.”

The largest Highway Department contract – $2,158,149 million – the DeKalb County Board approved in April was awarded to Helm Civil of Freeport, for 81 miles of seal coating to various county, township and village roads, according to county documents.

“We do have a lot of paving projects this year and not the typical big projects, this year here in 2023,” Schwartz said. “The big bridge projects – we have some coming up next year in 2024 that we’ll be working on, but this year is mostly pavement and small culverts for 2023.”