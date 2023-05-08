Registered DeKalb sex offender, 29, charged with murder in death of 15-year-old DeKalb High School girl

DeKALB – A 29-year-old registered sex offender on probation for aggravated criminal sexual abuse has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old DeKalb High School freshman, police said Monday.
Timothy M. Doll, 29, of the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb, is accused of murdering Gracie A. Sasso-Cleveland, 15, of DeKalb. Gracie’s body was found by DeKalb police Sunday after she was reported missing by her family, last seen in the same College Avenue address area the evening of May 4.
Police reportedly found the girl’s body in a dumpster Sunday afternoon, authorities said Monday.
Criminal charges in the homicide investigation were announced against Doll Monday.
Doll is charged with two counts of first degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, concealment of a homicide, aggravated domestic battery, obstruction of justice, unlawful restraint and unlawful communication by a child sex offender.
If convicted, he could up to 60 years in prison.
The 15-year-old girl reported missing by her family was found dead in DeKalb on Sunday in the 500 block of College Avenue near Northern Illinois University campus’ lagoon. Police are investigating the teenager’s death as a homicide, authorities said.
Doll has been in police custody since his arrest Sunday, according to police. He has not yet been booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
“He [Doll] is undergoing a necessary medical procedure at an area hospital before being admitted to jail,” authorities wrote in a Monday news release from the DeKalb Police Department. Officials were not immediately available to respond to questions about the details of Doll’s procedure.
According to DeKalb police, Gracie, 15, and Doll, 29, were reportedly in a dating relationship. Police alleged that on the evening of May 4, Doll and the girl got into an argument. Doll allegedly held Gracie down and suffocated her with a pillow until she lost consciousness. She did not wake up, police said.
Doll allegedly discarded the girl’s body in a dumpster, removed her personal belongings from his apartment and reportedly threw her phone away in the garbage away.
The victim was a student at DeKalb High School, Byrd said.
The family of the 15-year-old reported her missing to DeKalb police Saturday, according to a Sunday evening news release from the DeKalb Police Department. The family told police they hadn’t seen the teenager since Thursday evening.
In an email sent to DeKalb School District 428 families at 7:43 p.m. Sunday, Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez announced the death of a freshman DeKalb High School student. Garcia-Sanchez confirmed Sunday the student death is the same reported by DeKalb police.
“It is with sadness that I share the news today that the students and staff of DeKalb High School, along with the entire District 428, experienced a tragedy today with the death of one of our freshman students,” Garcia-Sanchez wrote. “All of us are grieving this tragic loss.”
The superintendent’s email said the district’s crisis intervention team will be on hand to allow students the chance to talk with professional staff if desired. An increased level of individual and group counseling services also will be available this upcoming week at the school, she said.
This is a developing story.