Three DeKalb residents displaced after apartment fire

DeKALB – Three DeKalb residents were displaced after an overnight apartment fire on West Hillcrest Drive that DeKalb fire investigators say was caused unintentionally by misuse of smoking materials.
DeKalb firefighters were called to an apartment in the 800 block of West Hillcrest Drive at 11:41 p.m. Thursday for reports of a fire, according to a Friday news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.
When crews arrived, they found DeKalb police were already on the scene. Police told firefighters there was a confirmed fire on an exterior wall of the apartment building.
According to the release, the small fire was brought under control within 5 minutes, though crews remained on the scene for 35 minutes.
The apartment was ventilated. No injuries to residents or first responders were reported, officials said.
Fire investigators determined the cause was accidental, but the fire broke out due to misuse of smoking materials, according to the release.
The fire apartment suffered an estimated $6,000 in damages, and three residents were displaced. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross and property management, according to the DeKalb Fire Department.