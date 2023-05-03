DeKalb District 428 School Board welcomes new, reelected members

DeKALB – The DeKalb District 428 School Board took time to acknowledge the results of the April 4 consolidated election during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The four members, including three newcomers elected to four-year terms, Steven Byers, Christopher Boyes, Vanta Bynum and incumbent Samantha McDavid, who started her second term in office.

During the board meeting, newly elected members and those reelected took the oath of office.

A reorganization meeting also took place allowing members to pick new leadership roles.

Board Vice President Deyci Ramirez and Board Secretary Ariel Owens were reelected to their positions.

McDavid was appointed board president again with Ramirez expressing support for her nomination.

In her report to the board, Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez said her office will be sending out letters of interest to board members with the goal of filling out the district’s 16 administrative committees.

She said she’d like no more than two board members per administrative committee.

“We’d like to be able to share the wealth across the board, and we welcome everyone to participate,” Garcia-Sanchez said.

Also at the meeting, the school board bid farewell to three outgoing board members David Seymour, Sarah Moses and Jeromy Olson for their service to the district.

Each member was presented with a gift from the district as they departed from their final school board meeting as elected officials.

Moses and Olson decided to not seek reelection in the April 4 consolidated election, and Seymour ran a failed bid as a write-in candidate.