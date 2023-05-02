Some DeKalb District 428 substitutes could see pay, benefit increase under school board consideration

DeKALB – A pay bump and benefits soon could be in order for annually employed substitutes in DeKalb School District 428 schools.
The district’s administration recently asked the school board at a recent meeting to consider designating an annually employed substitute as an 180-day employee, a move that positions them to qualify for increased salary and new benefits.
Deetra Sallis, the district’s director of human resources, said annually employed substitutes are deserving of the board’s support.
“Annually employed subs are very important to our buildings,” Sallis said. “This is a position where individuals hold a substitute certificate, but they are hired in that building to work every day of student attendance for whatever may go on in that building. Their primary assignment on a day could be teaching assignment or it could be an assistant assignment. This has supported us prior to COVID but was a help during COVID, but continues to be a help as we continue to experience staffing shortages and COVID and other things.”
Annually employed substitutes are currently paid $140 for a full day, or $25,200 per year, school board documents show. A proposed plan has these employees earning $170 for a full day, or $30,600 per year, school board documents show.
The district’s recommendation aims to better support annually employed substitutes in participating in professional development, other trainings and meetings that may pertain to their assigned school building.
In addition to that, the district wants to grant five sick days and to offer insurance to the employee at a percentage of the cost and extended coverage at 100% cost.
Annually employed substitutes are currently allowed four personal days to use, school board documents show.
Sallis said there are positives to be realized by the board supporting the request.
“The individuals that work in these positions also would benefit greatly from having the professional development that other folks in the building have,” Sallis said. “They are teaching. They are supporting the curriculum. They need the training to be able to do so. They are also disciplining students and directing students. So, we really want them to have the opportunity to be present and to know what those expectations are.”
The district has approximately 30 annually employed substitutes, officials said.
Sallis acknowledged it’s been a challenge to fill and retain employees for these positions.
Board Vice President Deyci Ramirez echoed that concern and said she supports the administration’s request.
“I think this is a great initiative to try to incentivize people to stay in these positions and hopefully continue to help us and support in the positions that we need not only those in particular [but] across district especially as we see the shortage of teachers being so high,” Ramirez said.
Board member Jeromy Olson called into question the intent behind the administration’s recommendation for establishing new benefits for annually employed substitutes.
“Would it not make some sense to consider maybe saying, ‘Okay, year two this kicks in as sort of a carrot for people to come back?’ And that we like.” Olson said. “Because if we have someone that we don’t want to return, then obviously we wouldn’t offer that to them. I don’t know, this seems like a pretty huge benefit for basically someone that’s off the street that we’ve never had before. … I think this would be a nice reward for teachers who did a great job that we want back.”
Sallis said the administration’s recommendation for the insurance allows the district to maintain compliance with the federal government while there are annually employed substitutes on the payroll for more than 30 days.
“The recommendation for the insurance is based on the government’s Affordable Care Act,” Sallis said. “Based upon the amount of money that they’re making and the amount of days that they’re working, we could be found in violation of not adhering to ACA laws.”
Consideration of salary and benefits for annually employed substitutes is expected at the school board’s May 2 meeting.