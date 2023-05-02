DeKalb District 428 non-union employees could see 5% pay increase to account for inflation, district says

DeKALB – A pay increase of 5% could be in order for DeKalb School District 428′s unaffiliated staff who are not associated with a union, and a 6% salary bump is proposed for those retiring, according to district documents.
The District 428 board was briefed on the proposal at a recent meeting, at which point it was determined that potential action on the matter may be considered at the board’s Tuesday meeting.
A potential board vote aims to put the salary and benefits for the district’s unaffiliated staff – mostly salaried administrators and hourly registered nurses, documents show – in line with CPI, or the rate of inflation. The increases, if approved, would be for the 2023-24 school year.
The increases would come from the general fund and already had been budgeted for, said Deetra Sallis, the district’s director of human resources.
“Historically, unaffiliated staff increases are the CPI rate from the previous year,” Sallis said. “The 2021 CPI was 7%. Although CPI was 7%, we are limited to the cap of the tax levy, therefore increases for 2023-2024 were 5%.”
If the school board decides to approve the increases to district’s annual unaffiliated benefits and salary matrix, the approximate impact to district’s budget could be $388,312, officials said.
There are a number of district administrators set to receive pay increases as part of the measure.
DeKalb Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez could see a 5% salary increase, or $10,647 more, boosting her annual salary from $212,940 to $223,587, according to district documents.
Amonaquenette Parker, the district’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, is earning a $130,000 per year salary. With a 5% increase, her pay would bump to $136,500 annually.
Sallis is earning a $141,960 per year salary. With a 5% increase, her pay would bump to $149,058 annually.
Sarah Montgomery, the district’s teaching and learning 6-12, is earning a $129,792 per year salary. With a 5% increase, her pay would bump to $136,281 annually.
Billy Hueramo, the district’s teaching and learning PK-5, is earning a $129,792 per year salary. With a 5% increase, his pay would jump to $136,281 annually.
Kyle Gerdes, the district’s director of support services, is earning a $129,792 per year salary. With a 5% increase, his pay would jump to $136,281 annually.
Armir Doka, the district’s co-director of business and finance, is earning a $145,000 per year salary. With a 5% increase, his pay would jump to $152,250 annually, documents show.
Donna Larson, DeKalb High School principal, is earning a $138,451 salary per year, documents show. With a 5% increase, her pay would increase to $145,373 in the next academic year.
Peter Goff, district director of activities and athletics, is earning a $124,111 per year salary, documents show. Under the proposed pay increase if approved, documents list him as set to receive a 6% retirement increase in the 2023-2024 school year. That would set his salary at $131,558.
Hourly registered school nurses could see an hourly increase between $1.60 and $1.95, documents show.