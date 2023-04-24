Two DeKalb residents displaced after house fire leaves 2 dogs dead, 4 firefighters injured

DeKALB – Two DeKalb residents are without a home after a house fire Sunday left two dogs dead and injured four firefighters, according to the DeKalb Fire Department.
Crews were called to a house in the 1100 block of South Fourth Street at 6:52 p.m. Sunday for reports of a structure fire called in by a passerby, according to a Monday news release from the fire department.
When firefighters arrived, they saw saw smoke showing from the residence and confirmed a working structure fire. Crews also reported heavy heat and smoke once inside the home, the release states.
The fire was located in the basement of the home, the release states, and was brought under control in 15 minutes. A search and rescue was conducted and the home was ventilated.
During the search, firefighters found two dogs and removed them from the home. Attempts to resuscitate the dogs by paramedics were unsuccessful, authorities said, and both dogs died.
The fire was deemed to be accidental. Fire investigators report the cause was “a heat source” in the basement of the home, according to the release.
Four DeKalb firefighters suffered minor injuries during the incident, confirmed DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas. No other injuries were reported.
One firefighter was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, treated and and released. Three other firefighters also reported minor injuries, Thomas said. He did not provide further details on the injuries.
Fire investigators ruled the home was uninhabitable as a result of the fire damage, which is estimated at $80,000, the release states. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Crews from Cortland, Genoa-Kingston, Malta, Maple Park, Shabbona and Sycamore fire departments assisted. DeKalb police also responded.