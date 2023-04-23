Sycamore School District 427 hires new director of student services

SYCAMORE – Sycamore Community School District 427 has hired a new Director of Student Services who will join the district this summer when the current director Lynn Reilley retires after eight years.

Meg Thurman, who has 22 years of experience in public education, will start the role on July 1, 2023 – the beginning of the contract year for most Sycamore Community School District 427 employees.

In a news release sent to families of Sycamore students, Thurman said she will seek to create exceptional services for the students she serves.

“The exceptional educational system is a testament to the dedicated leaders, teachers, services providers, and community present in the Sycamore Community School District. I am eager to work with them building upon the momentum that has been started here,” said Thurman in the release. “As Director of Student Services, I look forward to supporting our diverse learners and meeting their goals through exceptional services and education. I will work to create a community that embraces the strength in our differences and to enhance opportunities to empower all abilities.”

Thurman, a Nationally Certified School Psychologist, has spent the past 15 years of her career in school administration as either building principal or school psychologist in both urban and rural communities. Currently, Sycamore’s newest hire works as the executive director of student support services for Springfield Public Schools.

Thurman also holds an Illinois State Board of Education certification in Educational Leadership and Director of Special Education approval.

Superintendent of Sycamore Community School District 427 Steve Wilder said he and the rest of the district’s administrative staff are thrilled to welcome Thurman to their team.

“She brings a wealth of experience from multiple districts of different sizes and different communities,” Wilder said. “That diversity will benefit our school district and community as we continue to move Sycamore forward. In addition, she is a collaborative person who is easy to talk with and eager to become part of our community.”

Thurman and her husband Lance Thurman are the parents of four children.