Power restored in most of Waterman Thursday after brief severe thunderstorm

Another brief severe thunderstorm made its way across DeKalb County Thursday, leaving most of Waterman without power for about three hours.

A tornado watch issued across the region was allowed to expire at 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

According to ComEd’s outage map, 99% of Waterman’s customers were reportedly without power as of 5:36 p.m. The loss of power stemmed from two outages affecting 695 Waterman residents.

As of 8:30 p.m., ComEd reported most of Waterman’s power was restored, with fewer than five customers still without power.

The Village of Waterman has about 1,420 residents, according to the U.S. Census.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said power lines were down along Pine Street in Waterman, prompting authorities to close portions of the street as crews work to clear the area as of 6:36 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.

As of 5:36 p.m., no other major power outages were reported via ComEd’s outage map.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in place in DeKalb County through 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A rainbow appears over Lincoln Highway after a storm on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in DeKalb. (Shaw Local News Network)

The NWS issued the tornado watch notice at 2:14 p.m. and it included all northern Illinois counties with the exception of Ford and Iroquois.

In addition to the potential for tornadoes in and near the watch area, the NWS advised that severe thunderstorms may produce scattered instances of damaging hail and winds gust strong enough to blow down tree limbs and fences.

The weather caused other delays Thursday, including a planned baseball game at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona that was canceled after the first inning due to prolonged lightning delays.

This story was updated at 8:33 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023.