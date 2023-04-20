Most of Waterman ComEd customers without power as severe weather comes through DeKalb County

As another slew of severe weather falls upon DeKalb County Thursday, power outages already are being reported in most of Waterman, as a tornado watch continues across the region through 8 p.m.

According to ComEd’s outage map, 99% of Waterman’s customers are reportedly without power as of 5:36 p.m. The loss of power stems from two outages affecting 695 Waterman residents.

The Village of Waterman has about 1,420 residents, according to the U.S. Census.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said power lines are down along Pine Street in Waterman, prompting authorities to close portions of the street as crews work to clear the area as of 6:36 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.

As of 5:36 p.m., no other major power outages are reported via ComEd’s outage map.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in place in DeKalb County through 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A tornado watch also remains in effect until 8 p.m. across most of northern Illinois, including DeKalb County.

A rainbow appears over Lincoln Highway after a storm on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in DeKalb. (Shaw Local News Network)

The NWS issued the watch notice at 2:14 p.m. and it includes all northern Illinois counties with the exception of Ford and Iroquois.

In addition to the potential for tornadoes in and near the watch area, the NWS advises that severe thunderstorms may produce scattered instances of damaging hail and winds gust strong enough to blow down tree limbs and fences.

The weather caused other delays Thursday, including a planned baseball game at Indian Creek High School in Shabbana that was canceled after prolonged lightning delays.

This story will be updated.