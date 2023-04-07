DeKalb District 428 opens renovation bids to convert middle school choir classroom into cafeteria space

DeKALB – DeKalb School District 428 is one step closer to relocating the choir classroom at Huntley Middle School to the auditorium, a plan meant to allow for more cafeteria space amid a growing student population.

The school board this week approved base and alternate bids for the project renovation project. Board Member Sarah Moses was the lone dissenting vote, and Board Secretary Ariel Owens was absent.

Lunches at Huntley Middle School have split between the auditorium, the gym and cafeteria the past six years, officials said.

Amonaquenette Parker, the district’s director of diversity equity and inclusion, described the district’s decision behind that move as a safety issue.

“It was also after a report that Northern Illinois University hearing clinic came out and did and they measured the decibel levels that were in the lunch room with having that many students in,” Parker said. “They let us know that long exposures to such noise levels could damage children’s hearing to a place where it couldn’t be corrected. And then, of course, it was service being able to get all the students through and allowing them enough time to eat.”

The project’s approved base and alternate bids come with a price tag of $695,000, but the total construction budget, which includes contingency and architect and engineering fees, is expected to cost the district $820,100, school board documents show.

Board Vice President Deyci Ramirez said she knows firsthand that more space for lunch is necessary.

“I volunteered at one of the lunch times,” Ramirez said. “They are split in the auditorium, the gym and in the lunch room. So, space is very limited.”

Discussion between the administration and staff to address the space issues first arose in January, when the idea of converting the band room into the cafeteria surfaced and later was thrown out. In Februrary, the latest plan surfaced involving the choir room.

Shaw Local file photo – Board Member Sarah Moses gives remarks Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at the DeKalb District 428 school board meeting. (Megann Horstead)

Moses said she’s done some research on this topic because she’s very concerned for students in the choir program.

“There’s a major difference in the acoustics required for rehearsal versus the acoustics required for presentations,” Moses said. “To really properly learn to sing well, you need an acoustically appropriate rehearsal room. So, I don’t think that it’s in students’ best interests for us to make this transition from removing them from the choir room and putting them in the auditorium for practice because of that.”

Huntley Middle School choir teacher Chris Jones shared that concern, but said he and the rest of the fine arts department are working in partnership with the district’s administration to lessen it.

“I was trying to meet my administration and all parties participating in the middle because my classroom’s near the lunchroom situation currently,” Jones said. “It is extremely unfit the way I see our lunchroom operating as it is in terms of safety, sound, acoustic, overall wellbeing. I was trying to meet them in the middle. It is not ideal, and I agree with you. If there was a better solution, I would like to find one. However, I was trying to do what’s best in the interest of the whole school community.”

Tammy Carson, the district’s director of facility and safety operations, said it is unfortunate that the district doesn’t have an alternate option to turn to for consideration.

“We’re just limited on space, with number of students and our time restriction we have,” Carson said. “All of our spaces at Huntley are being utilized to the point that we are looking to renovate other spaces in the building to be able to accommodate classrooms.”

Some changes are set to be made to the auditorium to make the space more conducive for choir practice. One such change, Jones said, is students will not be on stage during choir practice.

“We will be isolated to a small portion of it to try to compensate for that acoustical disadvantage that we spoke of,” Jones said.

Carson said acoustical sound panels, for example, would be put to use in auditorium similar to what Huntley Middle School employs in the gymnasium.