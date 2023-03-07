Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with pickup truck carrying two teenagers in rural DeKalb County

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday after a collision involving a pickup truck carrying two teenagers in rural northern DeKalb County, police said.
The collision was reported around 3:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Irene and Scout roads in Franklin Township north of Kirkland and Fairdale, according to a Monday news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
A 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 44-year-old Nicholas Krengiel of Kingston attempted to turn southbound onto Irene Road from Scout Road but allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic, sheriff’s deputies said.
The Kingston man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by Kirkland paramedics to OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford, police said.
The oncoming traffic was a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck which carried two male teenagers from Genoa. One teenager was driving and another was a passenger, authorities said. The pickup truck was headed northbound on Irene Road when the motorcyclist allegedly failed to yield.
The two vehicles collided and the pickup truck hit a utility pole, authorities said.
The teenagers were not injured.
Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to damage, sherif’s deputies said.
The roadway was shut down for a brief period while authorities replaced the damaged utility pole Sunday.
Krengiel was cited by police for failure to yield in the traffic crash, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.