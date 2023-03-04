Missing Genoa man found dead in Kishwaukee River, police announce

GENOA – A missing 41-year-old Genoa man last seen a week ago was found dead in the Kishwaukee River on Saturday, confirmed Genoa Police Chief Robert Smith.

Daniel R. Elkinton, a truck driver, went to work in Hampshire on Feb. 24, but did not show up for work Monday morning, a family member told the Daily Chronicle earlier this week. The Elkinton family had called on the public to help find their loved one, who had disappeared from his home a week ago leaving behind his driver’s license, phone and other personal belongings.

In the days since, Genoa police and surrounding emergency response agencies conducted searches of the area. Elkinton’s body was found in the Kishwaukee River in Genoa around 10 a.m. Saturday, the chief said.

“We don’t suspect any foul play,” Smith said. “We have an autopsy scheduled on Monday. At this time we don’t know [what happened]. We had bloodhounds out last week and then the bloodhounds went to the water and they stopped. We kind of believe he went for a walk and maybe fell into the river, but we don’t know for sure yet.”

Genoa police issued a community alert Feb. 28 saying Elkinton was last seen Feb. 24 about 3:45 p.m. leaving work in Hampshire. He had phone contact with a family member at 6:30 p.m. from his home in the 1000 block of North Oak Creek Drive in Genoa that night.

Genoa police conducted an unsuccessful search for Elkinton about 9 a.m. Tuesday along the Kishwaukee River with more than 50 volunteers, Elkinton’s family and friends, the Genoa Police Department, the Genoa-Kingston Fire Department, the Kirkland Fire Department, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and the Salvation Army.

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.