See what the average commute is in DeKalb County

Driver data shows the average commute for DeKalb County residents is about 26.5 minutes, the 25th worst commute in the state, according to Stacker.
American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.
Even worse are travel times for “super commuters”—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.
Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in DeKalb County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates. DeKalb County has a shorter commute than four out of seven neighboring counties, with Kendall County, IL having the longest commute at 33.7 minutes.
DeKalb County commuting by the numbers
Average commute: 26.5 minutes--- 8.9% lower than state average--- #25 worst commute in the state
Workers with 1+ hour commute: 11.0%
Workers who drive to work: 87.8%
Workers who carpool to work: 9.4%
Workers who take public transport to work: 1.2%
Workers who work from home: 5.3%
Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 16.2%
Worked outside county of residence: 37.2%
Commutes in neighboring counties
#1. Winnebago County, IL: 23.0 minutes
#2. Lee County, IL: 24.1 minutes
#3. La Salle County, IL: 24.8 minutes
#4. Ogle County, IL: 26.7 minutes
#5. Kane County, IL: 29.2 minutes
#6. McHenry County, IL: 32.0 minutes
#7. Kendall County, IL: 33.7 minutes
Counties with the best commute in Illinois
#1. Crawford County: 16.1 minutes
#2. McDonough County: 16.8 minutes
#3. Brown County: 16.9 minutes
Counties with the worst commute in Illinois
#1. Calhoun County: 42.6 minutes
#2. Kendall County: 33.7 minutes
#3. Cook County: 33.2 minutes
https://stacker.com/illinois/dekalb-county-il/see-what-average-commute-dekalb-county-il