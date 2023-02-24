Fire at Raynoor Door causes $150K in damages, ruled accidental by DeKalb authorities

DeKALB – A structure fire at Raynoor Door Authority on the city’s south side Thursday has been ruled accidental, according to DeKalb Fire Department officials.
The fire was reported around 12:47 p.m. Thursday at the door warehouse at 2575 Wagner Court in DeKalb, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.
When crews arrived, they reported no flames showing from the outside of the facility. Heavy smoke, however, could be seen once inside and crews reportedly entered the building forcibly, authorities said.
Firefighters reported the building was all clear after a primary search. No injuries were reported.
The fire, reported in the shop area, was brought under control in about 15 minutes, though crews remained on the scene for about 90 minutes, according to the news release. Neighboring units were also checked for damage.
Fire investigators said the fire was deemed accidental. The incident caused about $150,000 worth of damage, the release states.
Fire response and paramedic crews from Sycamore, Cortland, Genoa-Kingston and Maple Park agencies assisted, the release states. DeKalb police also were on the scene.