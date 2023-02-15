Sycamore District 427 promotes names new Sycamore High School principal for coming year

SYCAMORE – Sycamore High School will welcome a familiar face into its principal role starting in July, after a Tuesday District 427 school board vote approved Brian Swanson, the school’s assistant principal, for the role.

Swanson is expected to take over as principal July 1 upon the retirement of longtime Sycamore High School Principal Tim Carlson, according to the school district. Carlson has held various positions in Sycamore schools for 31 years, officials said.

For the past year, Swanson worked as assistant principal at Sycamore High School. Swanson’s appointment came after district officials reviewed a pool of candidates who were also interviewed by high school staff, parents and district administrators, according to a district news release.

“As SHS principal, I look forward to fostering connections that will support all students,” Swanson said in a news release. “I envision our students embracing opportunities provided by Sycamore High School that will best prepare them for the next phase in their journey.”

Swanson said his goals include fostering a supportive environment for teachers and staff, and developing relationships with students, parents and the greater Sycamore community.

With a bachelor’s degree in education from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in educational administration and foundations, Swanson has teaching experience in several other school districts, according to the district.

Swanson has worked as a physical education and health teacher and as athletic and activities director for South Pekin Grade School in South Pekin School District 127. He also worked as a special education teacher at Lexington Jr. and Sr. High School in the Lexington District 7. Swanson also served as assistant principal for Belvidere High School in the Belvidere School District 100.

“We’re especially fortunate that [Swanson] had the last year to serve in the assistant principal role, so the transition will be very smooth,” said Sycamore Superintendent Steve Wilder in a news release. “He brings a fresh perspective that will help us continue to move the High School, and our district forward. Mr. Swanson has worked hard to gain experiences that have helped shape the leader he is today, and we will reap the benefit of that dedication. He is student-centered, focused on continuous improvement, very approachable and committed to our community.”

Swanson lives in Sycamore with his wife, Ashley, a physical therapist. The pair have two children, Elsie and Boyd, who attend district preschools. The couple is expecting their third child this summer, according to the release.