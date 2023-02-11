Sycamore agrees to $6M class action lawsuit settlement over water quality

Shaw Local 2021 file photo of the exterior of well 10, tower two located at 1723 North Main Street in Sycamore – Residents and the city of Sycamore agreed to settle a class action lawsuit filed in 2020 alleging the city’s negligence in maintaining water quality, and as a result the city is required to devote millions in infrastructure funding and increase water testing for the next several years. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)