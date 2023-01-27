5 things to do in DeKalb County: Vintage & Maker Market, virtual job fair, Beatles tribute and more

1. Looking for a new job? Check out some options at the Illinois Department of Human Services at a virtual job fair Thursday through Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Virtual sessions are offered between 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Participants can learn about career options, benefits and the application process and can interact with management and human resources to aid paths to success.

Vacancies include opportunities in security therapy aid, support service work, diet and housekeeping, social work, psychiatry, education, physician, registered nursing, activity therapy and medical directors.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

2. Enjoy the winter weather with Outdoor Adventures Ice Skate nights, weather permitting, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Northern Illinois University.

The event will take place at NIU’s recreation center, 325 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Ice skate rental is included in the registration. Offered weekly through Feb. 24. Optional lessons available.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

3. Take in an American English in a Beatles tribute concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich.

Ticket sales are underway.

For information, call 815-786-2555 or visit sandwichoperahouse.org.

4. Get in on a game of Wednesday bingo at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Sycamore Veterans Club, 121 S. California St., Sycamore.

Ticket sales begin at 6 p.m., and doors open at 3 p.m. each Wednesday. There’s a full bar with gaming machines and food available.

For information, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/cyxd5w8d.

5. Fill the grey winter with some shopping this weekend at Vintage and Maker Market on Friday and Saturday at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edwards St., Sycamore.

The market runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with a variety of local vendors.

The entry fee is a $3 pre-purchased before the event (online, in-store, over the phone at 815-895-3737). Cost is $5 at the door. All proceeds go to a local food pantry.

Participants are asked to bring canned food donations for a chance to win one of five $100 Blumen Gardens Shopping Sprees.

Interested in becoming a vendor? Email event organizers at eventrentals@blumengardens.com for an application.

For information, visit www.blumengardens.com/upcoming-events/.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.