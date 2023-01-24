Student discipline data offers early insight into new code of conduct rollout in DeKalb schools

Shaw Local file photo of Tyler Elementary School students August 2022 – The impact of having a new code of conduct in place for the start of the 2022-23 school year may have prompted students in DeKalb schools to see fewer out-of-school suspensions but more in-school suspensions, data shows. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)