5 things to do in DeKalb County: Boo’ze & Spirits, Genoa WinterFest, “Harriet” film and more

1. Start the weekend out with a Boo’ze & Spirits Flashlight Tour at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Join the theater staff as they share secrets and stories with a balcony-to-backstage tour focused not only on the history of the 91-year-old building, but also the theater’s ghostly guests.

The world premiere of “The $30,000 Bequest” film begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 21. The Mark Twain tale is retold by DeKalb filmmakers through the NIU School of Theatre and Dance; admission costs $5. Ticket sales underway for Mavis Staples concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 3. The iconic singer is both a Blues and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer; a civil rights icon; and Kennedy Center honoree.

For more Information: 815-758-1215, egyptiantheatre.org.

2. Get out and enjoy the season at WinterFest 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Natural Resource Education Center, Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Route 72, Genoa.

The University of Illinois Extension and DeKalb County Forest Preserve will offer the free event for families, featuring educational and recreational activities, including a birds of prey presentation.

For more information, visit extension.illinois.edu/events/2023-01-21-winterfest-2023-genoa.

3. Participate in a Tour & A Tasting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at at Byers Brewing Company, 230 E. Lincoln Highway, Suite 100, DeKalb.

Owner and brewer Steve Byers will offer a mini brewing class. The class also is offered every third Saturday at 1 p.m. for $5. Sign up in person.

For more information, visit byersbrewingcompany.com.

4. Get started early on Black History Month events at Celebrate Black History: “Harriet”, a film showing and discussion from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

The 2019 film directed by Kasi Lemmons stars Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman. The film also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn and Janelle Montáe in supporting roles.

The biopic follows the life and legacy of abolitionist Harriet Tubman in mid-1800s America.

Reserve free seats at www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-black-history-harriet-movie-showing-discussion-tickets-465836147457.

For more information, visit www.sycamorelibrary.org.

5. Enjoy an added show by comedian Pat Tomasulo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich.

Sunday’s performance is sold out.

Next, Tricia Ruiter, described as a medium, clairvoyant, empath, clairaudient, oracle and intuitive, will appear at 7 p.m. Jan. 21. And American English presents its Beatles tribute concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

For more information, visit www.sandwichoperahouse.org.

