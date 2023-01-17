New West Elementary School principal presents goals to Sycamore school board

SYCAMORE – West Elementary School’s new principal presented goals and changes she’s made to the school since her arrival in a presentation made to the Sycamore Community School District 427 board recently.

Emily Waller, West’s new principal, used the meeting as an opportunity to share what she believes sets West Elementary apart. One of those reasons, she said, is the theme the school has for each school year – something Waller did shortly after being brought on board.

Waller said she and building leadership came up with the theme: Learning is an adventure.

“I was really hoping to help students understand that learning isn’t something with a fixed destination necessarily but really it’s a journey,” Waller said. “And just like traveling, which some people experienced some frustration over the holidays, it can be frustrating at times. But, all in all, the experiences that we have along the way are what really help us and shape us as people.”

To help home in on the theme, shirts for the students, staff and faculty of West Elementary School were made that read: “Passport to your Learning Adventure.”

Emily Waller, West Elementary School's principal, gives the Sycamore Community School District 427's Board of Educators a presentation on the school on Jan. 10, 2023, the first school board meeting held at the facility since before the pandemic. (Camden Lazenby)

Joining Waller in the presentation were fourth grade teachers Katie Friel and Michael Buckner. The two educators split their classes depending on what subject is being teaching taught, such as math, science or social studies. They also switch up for special occasions.

“On our very first day of school we actually started to switch classes. A lot of times in elementary school [students] will have their teacher, and they’re with their teacher all day, but we like to share our students,” Buckner told the board of educators.

Buckner and Friel told the board the unconventional elementary school system allows more teachers to have connections with students.

“We find that just like knowing the whole fourth grade team, as teachers, it’s super helpful for us. At West, we look at our students as all of our students, not my students,” Buckner said before explaining how the system allows a student who’s having a bad day know they’ll get to see their favorite teacher that day, potentially to confide in.

School Board President Jim Dombek thanked Waller for the presentation.

“This is wonderful, and I thought that was a great presentation,” Dombek said. “I hope you’re feeling welcomed and mentored.”

In response, Waller told Dombek she feels fortunate to work in Sycamore’s school district.