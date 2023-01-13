5 things to do in DeKalb County: MLK Day event, Sycamore Park District kicks off centennial celebration, Winterfest and more

1. Bring the family for Winterfest from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., in Sycamore.

Enjoy live music by Wild Blue Ukulele, while taking part in summer-themed activities. Registration required.

For information, call 815-895-2500, or visit sycamorelibrary.org.

2. Help the Sycamore Park District kick off its centennial anniversary year Saturday at its Fire and Ice Festival.

The free and family friendly event runs from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Legacy Campus and Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road.

Winter activities will take place inside and outside, along with a chili cook-off, sled dog races, a winter gear demonstration and a Mr. Freeze show.

Using liquid nitrogen, Mr. Freeze from Fermilab will demonstrate the properties of extreme cold at 2 p.m., sponsored by the library. Other winter activities (sled dog racing, ice sculpting and more) from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sycamore Lions Club will provide hot chocolate and cookies in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

For information, visit sycparks.org/fire-and-ice-festival.

3. Join DeKalb County area churches for a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 6 p.m. Monday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road in DeKalb, or online.

The celebration to mark MLK Day is hosted in collaboration with several area churches besides New Hope, including Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rollo United Church of Christ, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, The United Methodist Church of Sycamore, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. First Lutheran Church, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb, Salem Lutheran Church, 1st United Methodist Church and The Federated Church.

The event also can be watched remotely via Facebook Live at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church @NewHopeMBC.

4. Enjoy a poetry reading series of Nobel Prize Winner Pablo Neruda at 10 to 11 a.m. virtually weekly starting Tuesday through Feb. 7 through Northern Illinois University.

The fee is $45 for the entire winter term, including a variety of courses.

LLI is a member-directed group of individuals, primarily age 50 and older.

For information, call 815-895-3456 or visit calendar.niu.edu.

5. Learn more about Wastewater Surveillance Testing for Public Health at NIU’s upcoming STEM Café from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fatty’s Pub and Grille 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

For information, call 815-895-3456, email jdymond@niu.edu or visit calendar.niu.edu.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.