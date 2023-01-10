Hinckley-Big Rock District 429 bus overturned after truck crash in rural DeKalb County

HINCKLEY – Authorities are on the scene of a pickup truck versus Hinckley Big-Rock School District 429 school bus crash in southern DeKalb County reported Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, said DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan, though paramedics remained on the scene as of 9 a.m. to check out patients.

Sullivan confirmed the bus was carrying six students and a driver with the Hinckley Big-Rock School District. The children have been released to their parents as of 9:15 a.m., Sullivan said.

The driver of the pickup truck also was not injured.

The crash was reported shortly around 7:34 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove Road in rural Hinckley, Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the crash involved a pickup truck and a bus, which was overturned in the crash. Emergency vehicles are still on the scene investigating.

Sandwich police also responded to the crash.

Police have closed down Somonauk Road to southbound traffic from Illinois Route 30, Sullivan said. Northbound traffic is also shut down at Somonauk and Chicago roads.

This is a developing story which will be updated.