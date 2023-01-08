DeKalb city crews tackle winter potholes as temperatures flip-flop

DeKALB – Potholes continue to keep the city of DeKalb’s Streets Division busy this winter amid fluctuating temperatures.

Andy Raih, the city’s director of streets and facilities, said repairs tend to happen more frequently in the winter than any other time of year.

“In general, winter is when we see our most potholes,” Raih said. “Freeze-thaw cycles in the ground help to create them. We get moisture beneath the street surface. It freezes, causes buckling, so that’s kind of the freeze-thaw aspect of it.

“So, that’s why we primarily see more in the winter than in the summertime. We do get them year-round, though.”

A pre-Christmas cold snap brought sub-zero temperatures to the region along with icy roads and wind chills near minus 40 below. By the next week, as residents headed into the new year, temperatures had reached almost 50 degrees. Significant changes in temperatures can cause more potholes, as the ground cracks and bends under weather changes.

The city has a goal to repair potholes on a daily basis, officials said.

It remains unclear how many potholes are repaired each month by the city’s Streets Division.

“We don’t keep a counting tally,” Raih said. “In general, we take a lot of reports from residents on problem areas. We know of certain problem roads. So, we address them. It’s hard to track per pothole because there’s areas where we’re replacing potholes numerous times throughout the winter depending on freeze-thaw cycle and things of that nature.”

Raih said that how long a repair will last varies based on the pothole’s location.

“We could fill a pothole today [and] get a snowstorm tomorrow,” Raih said. “With salt melting, snow and such, we get moisture. If that moisture gets underneath, sometimes it could pop out the next day. We have pothole areas where we could patch it once in the winter and it holds all winter. I don’t have the exact science for what causes them perfectly.”

Raih said the city’s Streets Division gets calls frequently from residents about potholes to repair.

Raih urged residents to be patient with the city’s Streets Division.

“[I’d tell residents] just to be conscious. We always run potholes with an arrow board on main routes,” Raih said. “Be conscious that we’re out there trying to provide a service to the community, but we certainly want our employees to be safe in the process.”

To report a pothole for repair, residents are encouraged to call 815-748-2040.