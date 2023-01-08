5 things to do in DeKalb County: Young artists concert competition, classic movies, NIU art exhibits and more

1. Check out some young talent from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Arthur D. Montzka Young Artists Concert Competition.

The event will take place at Northern Illinois University Music Building, Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

For information, visit .niu.edu.

2. Open auditions for Indian Valley Theatre’s “The Secret Garden” Saturday and Sunday at Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich.

Auditions will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Participants must sing a prepared song and bring in their own music, which can be sung a cappella or with a recording. A piano and pianist will be available to play audition music.

Performances of “The Secret Garden” are set for Friday through Sunday, March 17 to 19.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message via Facebook.

3. Take in a classic movie from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore.

The movie “Roman Holiday” will show during the event. Seniors and adults of all ages are welcome, and popcorn will be provided. Reservations are requested at sycamorelibrary.org/event/classic-movie-club-2022-09-11/2023-01-08.

For information, call 815-895-2500, email samanthas@sycamorelibrary.org, or visit sycamorelibrary.org.

4. Check out “Stories From My Childhood,” an exhibit, Tuesday through Feb. 17 at Northern Illinois University’s Art Museum.

The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during its showing in the Art Museum Galleries, Altgeld Hall first floor, 595 College Ave., DeKalb.

The group show, based on a national call for entry, explores both dark childhood experiences and somewhat humorous and quirky observations of life from a child’s perspective. Artists were asked to depict a transformative event that occurred during their childhood through visual media and text.

The exhibition contains mature content and may not be suited for all audiences. For the varied hours, call 815-753-1936.

5. Kick back for Family Game Night on Tuesday at the Maple Park Library.

Game night runs from 6 to 7 p.m at the Maple Park Public Library, 302 Willow St., Maple Park.

For information, email mppl@maplepark.lib.il.us, or visit mapleparklibrary.org.

