DeKalb City Council could formally censure Clerk Sasha Cohen

DeKalb City Clerk Sasha Cohen (left) walks past city manager Bill Nicklas Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at City Hall, after Cohen was informed he would not be the person to accept candidate filings. Filing opened Monday at 8:30 a.m. and Ruth Scott, recording secretary to the DeKalb City Council, was on hand to accept the paperwork for candidates who were filing. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)