Twice convicted child sex offender gets 40 years for molesting child he met at a Genoa church

SYCAMORE — A former Sycamore man who previously spent time in jail for child molestation has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting a boy he met through a Genoa church they attended almost a decade ago.
Ronald J. Bieberitz Sr., 54, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and formerly of Sycamore, was handed the multi-decade prison sentence during a hearing Wednesday in front of Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick.
Even as he faces new jail time, Bieberitz has another case pending against him involving a different child from the church in which he’s charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse. That case is being tried separately, but Buick allowed testimony from both alleged victims during the trial after prosecutors argued it would show a pattern of abuse.
“I have the ultimate respect for the survivors of these terrible acts of the defendant,” DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato said in a written statement. “I hope the survivors can continue to recover knowing that the defendant will be facing the next several decades in prison for what he did to them.”
Bieberitz previously pleaded guilty in June 2016 to sexually abusing a third victim in an unrelated case. He served two years of a five-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections, court records show. He was paroled on June 27, 2017. The new charges came a year later.
Buick found Bieberitz guilty in October of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and indecent solicitation of a child after a bench trial. The charges stemmed from several incidents the victim testified occurred between Nov. 1, 2013, and July 31, 2014, when Bieberitz lived in Sycamore.
Both boys testified in the trial and again before the sentencing on Dec. 8. One alleged victim, now 17, whose allegations are still pending, said he forgave Bieberitz but that he believes he deserved the punishment coming his way.
The victim in the current case, now 20, said what happened to him nearly a decade ago showed him not everyone can be trusted. He said his experience taking Bieberitz’s charges through the court system was not pleasant. He said he came forward to ensure Bieberitz didn’t harm anyone else.
During a Dec. 8 pre-sentencing hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Regna, the lead prosecutor in the case, had asked the judge for a longer sentence of 60 years in order to prevent Bieberitz from harming any further victims.
“There is no doubt that this defendant, Ronald Bieberitz, is a serial child sexual predator targeting young boys under the age of 13 for the past 35 years going back to 1987,” Regna said. “He gains the trust and confidence of family through his church relations, neighbors, whatever way he gains the trust of his victims and then he abuses and assaults them and violates them. ... It has to stop. It must stop.”
Biebertiz has been in DeKalb County Jail awaiting sentencing since he was found guilty on Oct. 17. Before then, Bieberitz had been out of jail since posting $10,000 bail Jan. 31, 2019, court records show.
Bieberitz said he’d learned from his previous jail stint for child molestation. He did not apologize for his actions, though his plea to Buick was emotional. He was joined by his defense attorney Brian Morgan.
“I did my parole and did what they asked for, classes, offender treatment which was expensive,” Biebertiz said during the pre-sentencing hearing, his voice breaking as he concluded his statement. “I’ve done everything I could to better my life. ... The graphic details of the class members made me sick. I’m not that same person.”
Morgan had asked the judge for a lesser sentence, arguing his client had reformed himself.
“Mr. Bieberitz diligently worked on himself ... only to have his past catch up to him,” Morgan said.
During two days of testimony in October, the boys said Bieberitz molested them multiple times between 2012 and 2014 during one-on-one informal guitar lessons. They were between the ages of 6 and 12 at the time.
Buick said she found that Morgan’s claims during the trial that accusations against his client were fabricated were not credible. Morgan had asserted that the boys and Ronald Perry, pastor of Faith Tabernacle church in Genoa, concocted the story in retaliation for Bieberitz having ended a construction and landscaping business relationship he’d once had with Perry. Bieberitz was banned from the church on Feb. 2, 2014, Perry testified.