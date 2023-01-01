Hiring on the agenda as city of DeKalb adopts $45.1M budget for 2023

DeKALB – The DeKalb City Council approved the adoption of the final $45.1 million annual city budget for 2023 at a recent meeting, with the hiring of several new positions a priority into the new year.

Despite concerns about a possible recession in the coming year, the city maintained a final package with money earmarked in the general fund to account for several personnel changes, street maintenance and fleet maintenance.

Under the staffing plan embedded in the 2023 budget, the city will see an increase of eight full-time employees, bringing the total of those employed full time to 215 and part time to 29. In 2022, the city had 205 full-time and 32 part-time employees, according to city documents.

A majority of the positions earmarked in the budget are public safety-related positions, with five sworn officers, three telecommunicators, one firefighter/paramedic and an administrative assistant being added.

But one such position reporting directly to the city manager is the new director of crime-free housing, who will work with the city’s landlords to address weapons-related offenses and other unlawful activity in local rental housing.

Other jobs added to the budget include a human resources coordinator, one full-time public works streets maintenance position and a part-time seasonal public works support services position.

The 2023 budget provides $2.6 million for street maintenance. City leaders decided in the spring to make this funding commitment annually to help improve road, sidewalk and alley conditions as they deteriorate.

To date, the city has yet to receive its allocation of funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2022. In doing so, the city hopes that an additional $948,850 will become available for upgrades.

The final package dedicates added funding for fleet maintenance, but it leaves a $215,000 shortfall for replacements, according to city documents.

While the city sets aside about $120,000 in funding from a 1-cent-per-gallon local motor fuel tax, new vehicle and upfitting charges have risen over the years. Other sources of revenue to expect include lease payments of about $179,000 from telecommunication companies with antenna on city waters and the expected receipt of about $200,000 from one or several cannabis dispensaries, according to city documents.

In bolstering its spending, the city is projecting that loss of revenue from major business closures will be offset by new developments that have arisen, including those in the downtown area. Estimates for DeKalb’s 2023 restaurant and bar taxes show the city accruing $2.2 million, which is 12.63% higher than the fiscal 2022 budget but still about $55,000 less than fiscal 2022 year‐end projections.

During the budget preparation process, which began after June 30 once the audit for the previous fiscal year was completed, the city manager and finance director began seeking fiscal direction from the City Council and the Financial Advisory Committee in reference to how the city will fund its services and operations in the coming year.

The budget is made possible thanks to the work and collaboration of many – including the finance director, human resources director, executive assistant and all the city department heads and directors – to discuss the city’s budgetary priorities, make reductions in spending and account for increases in revenue.