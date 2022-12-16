5 things to do in DeKalb County: Grinchmas Winter Carnival, DeKalb County Largest’s Holiday Office Party and more

1. Enjoy a performance of “Oh What Fun!” a holiday concert by Jazz in Progress at 7 p.m. Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

The group celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The 18-piece community jazz band will play a mix of old favorite Christmas and holiday season music arranged in a jazz style. The program will feature a number of vocal and instrumental soloists from within the ensemble.

For information, call 815-751-0006, email aaronbutler478@gmail.com, or visit jazzinprogress.org.

2. Catch a celebration of throwback holiday rock music with “A Million Dollar Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The show celebrates the music of Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash.

The show boasts a full catalogue of classic rock n’ roll hits, plus a special selection of heartwarming holiday tunes, all done up in an unmistakable rockabilly style.

Check out all the upcoming shows, including next year’s appearance by Mavis Staples on Feb. 3.

For information or to buy tickets, call 815-758-1215, or visit egyptiantheatre.org.

3. Get your grinch on at DeKalb Park District’s inaugural Grinchmas Winter Carnival at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at DeKalb Park District’s Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St., DeKalb.

Grinch-themed games, crafts and activities are featured at the inaugural Grinchmas Winter Carnival. The green man himself will make an appearance for a meet-and-greet event with everyone.

Fees apply for the event. A free screening of “The Grinch” movie is planned indoors at 6:45 p.m.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged for these events to avoid event-day registration lines.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/grinchmas.

4. Join in on DeKalb County’s Largest Holiday Office Party hosted by Fatty’s Pub & Grille from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at the pub, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Cost depends on how many libations you enjoy during the 16th annual event. Live music will feature an assortment of drinks and food known by Fatty’s regulars.

The event is sponsored by the Daily Chronicle, WDKB 94.9FM and the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.

For information, visit facebook.com/events or fattysniu.com.

5. Get to meet jolly St. Nick himself while enjoying a meal at Spaghetti with Santa from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cortland Fire Department, 30 W. North Ave. in Cortland.

The family-friendly event offers a classic meal with a chance for children and their families to meet Santa Claus before Christmas.

All donations will benefit the Cortland Fire Department.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.