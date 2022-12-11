2023 DeKalb $45.1M budget gets initial green light, $7.1M property tax tax levy approved

DeKALB – DeKalb city leaders during a recent City Council meeting approved a $45.1 million preliminary budget for 2023 and gave the final OK for the 2022 property tax levy which will collect $7.1 million in tax revenue.

Both measures were adopted in 7-0 votes. Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams was absent. City leaders will give the budget final consideration during the council’s Dec. 12 meeting Monday.

The biggest drivers of spending included in the general fund, which is used to pay for the city’s day-to-day operations, are personnel expenses such as health care and pension costs at 82%, or roughly $36 million, according to city documents.

The budget also includes funds earmarked for an additional full-time positions, including the newly hired director of crime-free housing in the city manager’s office, a new human resources coordinator, one firefighter/paramedic position and a fire department administrator role, five new police officers, three new telecommunicators for the police department’s dispatch department and one full-time maintenance position. A part-time public works position will also be added, documents show.

Some positions will be eliminated also, including an unfilled building inspector role, an unfilled assistant to the city manager, a part-time administrative assistant in the city’s human resources department, and a police commander to offset the cost of the crime-free housing role, recently filled by now retired longtime DeKalb Police Cmdr Bob Redel.

Street maintenance spending has grown from an average of $860,000 and is now pegged at $2.6 million annually, according to city documents. The local fuel tax rate of $0.095 makes for the largest revenue source for general fund expenditures of this type. The city also uses state and federal funding from motor fuel taxes to use for infrastructure improvements.

Street maintenance projects expected to see improvements in 2023 are the North First Street and Lucinda Avenue bridge replacements, according to city documents.

The city’s local fuel tax is commonly split between costs used to pay for road expenditures at 7 cents, airport expenditures at 1.5 cents and vehicle replacement at 1 cent.

City leaders are eyeing the use of local funds and state Medicaid funds to shore up vehicle replacement needs as part of the 2023 budget.

The city estimates it would need about $4 million to replace the vehicles that are currently in declining or critical condition, according to city documents. General capital funds for fleet maintenance are projected to have an estimated $215,000 shortfall annually.

The local fuel tax rate is expected to help generate about $120,000, which makes for the primary driver accounting for police and public works department spending, according to city documents.

Other revenues meant to help the city meet its needs are lease payments valued at roughly $179,000 from telecommunication companies with antennas on city water towers and about $200,000 in collection from one or several cannabis dispensaries.

Also at the meeting, DeKalb city leaders approved the final version of the 2022 property tax levy, meant to collect $7.1 million combining both police and fire pension contributions. This figure represents a 4% revenue increase from last year, according to city documents.

The levy includes a lowered tax rate compared to 2021, however, meaning that the city’s rate of collection won’t increase.

A levy is an economic tool used to determine how much funding a unit of government can expect to receive in the coming year to fund operations.

The city’s aggregate levy, which includes a $2.9 million pass-through amount for the DeKalb Public Library, equates to about $10 million, according to city documents.

According to the levies, DeKalb homeowners with properties valued at $321,000 would pay about $988 on the city portion of their 2022 property tax bill, about $9.50 less than 2021, city calculations show. On the library portion, those same homeowners would pay about $413 on the library property tax levy, about $23 more than 2021.