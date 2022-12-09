5 things to do in DeKalb County: Winter holiday markets, cookies with Santa, Holiday at the Homestead and more

1. Enjoy some Cookies with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road, Sycamore.

The event will also be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Call ahead to register for a time slot at 815-895-3365.

The Sycamore Park District and Sycamore Lions Club welcome Mr. and Mrs. Claus to the Community Center. Following their visit, each child will receive a special craft to take home and cookies provided by the Lions Club.

For information, call 815-895-3365, email info@sycparks.org or visit sycparks.org.

2. Enjoy some winter farm fare from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Winter Holiday Farmers’ Market at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb, 158 N. Fourth St., DeKalb.

Features arts and crafts, soup and baked goods, used book sale and live music. The market offers organic, non-GMO, natural food products by local farmers, as well as a large variety of artisan crafts.

A $1 admission fee applies, and masks are required.

Also offered Feb. 11, 2023.

For information, call 815-756-7089, email office@uufdekalb.org or visit www.uufdekalb.org.

3. Holiday at the Homestead Open House from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Joseph Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, 921 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

Musical entertainment will begin at 2 p.m., provided by a string quartet and harpist from DeKalb High School Music Boosters. A craft station for children and Christmas cookies are provided.

The museum’s gift shop will feature a variety of stocking stuffers for purchase, including candy canes and bottle openers hand-forged onsite by the museum’s volunteer blacksmiths. Blacksmiths will also provide demonstrations.

Admission is $5 per person, free for members and children 14 years and younger. All proceeds support the J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the home and barn, both listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This event will be located on the second floor of the home, only accessible by a flight of stairs.

For information, call Glidden Homestead at 815-756-7904 or email info@gliddenhomestead.org.

4. Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore High School Fieldhouse, 427 Spartan Trail in Sycamore.

Join more than 50 crafters and vendors to shop for all of your holiday gift needs.

Free admission, door prizes, raffle prizes, free kids coloring contest and more.

For information, visit facebook.com/events.

5. Winter Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Jonomac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road in Malta.

Shop small this season by supporting local craft vendors and business at the orchard’s annual Sip & Shop Event in the Cider House. The event will have vendors selling handmade gifts and crafts along with wine, gourmet caramel apples, donuts and more.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.