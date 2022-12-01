DeKalb residents question District 428 over proposal to acquire, renovate NIU School of Nursing building

DeKALB – The leadership in DeKalb School District 428 schools faced questions this week from residents citing traffic, safety and monetary concerns over its potential plans to acquire and renovate the former NIU School of Nursing building.
Facility needs arose in discussion during a community conversation held Tuesday by the district’s leadership to engage with constituents.
The program consisted of dinner and conversation along with a brief presentation and question-and-answer session.
The event, moderated by Amonaquenette Parker, the district’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, was used to solicit community input on potential plans to acquire and renovate Northern Illinois University’s School of Nursing Building to shore up the district’s facility needs.
Parker said the district’s efforts to plan for another school building aligns with objectives set forth in its strategic plan.
That document, which is meant to steer school officials and their decision making, outlines priorities that allow for more robust programming. The document also states goals to prevent students from having to commute far outside the community to go to school, identifies the city’s north corridor as a food desert and states that school is “not just a box,” aiming to address student experiences more fully.
Parker said the potential plan to reacquire the nursing school building, which the district used to own, and establish a new neighborhood school to address classroom overcrowding and community needs.
“This option allows us not to have to bus students all the way out to Malta or bus students all the way out to Tyler [Elementary School], which is the north side of the city all the way to the south side of the city to access their education,” Parker said.
Cindy Carpenter, the district’s director of business and finance, said the district’s intent is not to go out to referendum in order to pay to renovate the building should they acquire it.
“We know that’s a burden on the taxpayer,” Carpenter said. “We want to be able to use the internal funds that we have in that capacity.”
She said it is the district’s plan to pursue the project within the parameters of the budget.
A referendum would not make for a necessary measure either in order for the district to bond out debt, officials said.
“There’s lot of things we’d love to do and build this panacea school, but we do have to be very careful and fiscally responsible in the process as well,” Carpenter said.
DeKalb resident Ursula Sullivan questioned if the district has weighed all of its options.
“Is there another location being considered for this school?” Sullivan asked.
Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez replied, saying she’s still working to get to know all the spaces in the community.
“DeKalb doesn’t have a lot of space,” Garcia-Sanchez said. “There aren’t a lot of spaces for us to do that. We’ve looked at each one of the current buildings that we have to see what can be done there, but there’s a lot of renovation that we need to happen. It could be very costly. On top of that, we still wouldn’t have what we need. Opening up a space on such a beautiful lot that used to belong to DeKalb. This was a school at one point. It’s already been marked as one.”
It remains unclear, however, how much it would cost to renovate the nursing school building.
The facility was originally constructed in the 1980s, officials said. The building stands at 24,000 square feet on 9.1 acres of land, according to school board documents. It was formerly home to District 428′s Roberts School building. But in 1987, the facility was sold to NIU where it more recently has been occupied by the School of Nursing, according to school board documents.
Garcia-Sanchez stressed that the district doesn’t want to make a poor decision and in a short period of time have to revisit the matter again.
DeKalb resident Sharon Gardner expressed support for the district’s potential plan to acquire and renovate the NIU School of Nursing building.
“I think this area is … screaming for the attention for these kids over here in this community,” Gardener said. “Why not just do it because it’s here? It’s irrelevant. Then, you’re going to have to go somewhere else and fix it up and then worry about trying to raise no money for y’all homeowners. … So, why not use what’s here already?”
When asked if the district might consider thinking outside the box rather than creating more of the same experience should it move ahead with potential plans for a new school, Parker said the district is open to new ideas.
“It wouldn’t make any sense for us to just carbon copy another elementary school and say, ‘Here,’” Parker said. “Again, the residents in the community that we serve should have a voice about what’s necessary and then, of course, we have to consider what’s best practice. It could be a myriad of program offered, it could be a myriad of services offered. What we do know is it’s going to have to be different types of supports offered in the north corridor than maybe we would offer in other schools.”
Garcia-Sanchez said she hopes that residents are able to take away the big picture after taking part in the community conversation.
“If you know what a community school is — and I’m not just talking about a school that belongs in a community — but a true community school, children walk to and from school,” Garcia-Sanchez said. “Families can come to and from school to go to sessions, literacy nights, all kinds of things. But then, also have the school open for the community as a community building, a community site. … But at least if you have a school that can do that, it can host you. It can provide spaces for you.”
Parker shared that sentiment.
“That’s why we have community events like this,” Parker said. “This school will be driven by the community that is going to use it.”