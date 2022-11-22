Former DeKalb acting police chief named director of city’s new crime-free housing initiative

DeKalb police Cmdr Bob Redel (shown here in this January 2021 Shaw Local file photo), a veteran police officer of the DeKalb Police Department who lead the city’s detectives division, will hang up his cop hat and take on a new role as the city's director of DeKalb’s Crime-Free Housing Bureau. The initiative is meant to target negligent landlords and violent crime in the area. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)