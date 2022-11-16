Sycamore man charged with attempted murder after attacking woman

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore man is accused of attempted murder after police said he assaulted a woman and attempted to suffocate her multiple times.
Thomas M. Connor, 58, of the 100 block of Vista Terrace, Sycamore, is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and unlawful interference with a domestic violence report, according to DeKalb County court records.
If convicted of attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony, he could face up to 30 years in prison.
According to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department, the charges stem from an incident that occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Sycamore police were called by a third party to the 100 block of Vista Terrace on Sycamore’s east side for reports of a domestic disturbance.
When officers arrived they found the victim, a woman, who told them that Connor had allegedly physically assaulted her and tried to suffocate her multiple times for an hour.
Connor fled the residence before the police arrived, according to the release.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies later found Connor and arrested him.
Connor appeared before Judge Joseph Pedersen Monday for a bond hearing, court records show. He was represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.
At Pedersen’s ruling, Connor was issued a $150,000 bond, records show.
Connor is being held at DeKalb County Jail and would need to post $15,000 to be released. If he posts bail, he would be required to wear to an electronic home monitoring device, records show.
Connor is next ordered to appear for a status hearing on the charges at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21.