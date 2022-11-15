DeKalb duplex deemed uninhabitable after accidental electrical fire causes $75K in damages

DeKALB – A DeKalb residential duplex has been deemed uninhabitable after an electrical fire officials said was accidental caused an estimated $75,000 in damage, displacing two people.
DeKalb fire crews responded to a structure fire at a duplex in the 500 block of South Second Street Friday that officials said likely was caused by leaves catching fire in the house gutters.
Updated details released during the weekend by the DeKalb Fire Department reported that the fire displaced two residents. No injuries were reported, however.
Crews from the DeKalb Fire Department were called to the residential duplex Friday afternoon at the corner of South Second and East Garden streets, near Huntley Park.
A citywide emergency alert sent about 4:13 p.m. Friday asked surrounding residents and motorists to avoid the area until further notice as crews worked on a structure fire.
Fire crews had to pull down ceiling on the two-story duplex to access the attic and extinguish the flames, authorities said. Firefighters also cut a ventilation hole in the roof for heat and smoke to escape, and conducted a search of the residents to ensure everyone was out safely.
Crews remained on the scene for about three hours.
Paramedics and firefighters from Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Burlington, Cortland, Maple Park and Hampshire assisted in the response, as did Nicor and ComEd.
Shaw Local reporter Camden Lazenby contributed to this story.