Industrial fire at DeKalb cable manufacturer causes estimated $100K in damages

DeKALB – An industrial fire reported in the 800 block of East Locust Street, the address of Conex Cable, Thursday caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to the DeKalb Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which was deemed electrical in nature, authorities said.

DeKalb crews responded to reports of a building fire about 6:40 p.m. Thursday to 816 E. Locust St. in DeKalb, the address of the cable manufacturer.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was seen coming from the building, authorities said, and an evacuation already was in progress, according to a Friday news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, although crews remained at the scene for an hour after.

Initial reports from the first firefighters at the scene showed that the fire already was put out and appeared to be contained to a large wire-processing machine.

Power was disconnected from the machine, and fire crews began an investigation for lingering flames. Crews found some in a rooftop ventilation unit and extinguished them, according to the release.

Estimated damage includes machinery that caught fire and the ventilation unit in the roof.

Sycamore paramedics and DeKalb police assisted in the incident response.