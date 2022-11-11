Utility worker dies after being electrocuted by power lines in Malta

MALTA – A utility worker was killed Thursday after being electrocuted by power lines in Malta, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The death is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and DeKalb County corner, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies, crews from Malta Fire Department and the coroner’s office were called around 1:10 p.m. Thursday to Malta Road north of Twombly Road for reports of a utility worker who’d been electrocuted by power lines.
The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, and identification of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of family.
This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.