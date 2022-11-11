New tobacco retail store could set up shop informer Beef Shack DeKalb spot

DeKALB – A new tobacco store could be headed to DeKalb in the building once used by Beef Shack on West Lincoln Highway.
The DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission this week approved in a 6-1 vote a petition submitted by DINA 5 Inc. asking for a special use permit to operate a retail establishment at 1180 W. Lincoln Highway. Commissioner Maria Pena-Graham cast the lone dissenting vote.
The DeKalb City Council will have the final say on the request, set to go before a vote Monday.
DINA Inc. is eying an approximately 1,800-square-foot building and is looking to do business as “Smoker’s Choice”.
Attorney Omar Younis, who is representing DINA Inc., said his clients would like to run a store out of DeKalb.
“We are now under a written lease agreement to lease this property, 1180 W. Lincoln Highway,” she said. “We are contingent upon receiving a special use from city of DeKalb to operate a retail tobacco establishment that would sell just tobacco items. And there would be no smoking.”
The building has been vacant for roughly a year and used to be home to Beef Shack restaurant, according to city documents.
The tobacco store would not make for a first for DeKalb. There are two existing tobacco stores licensed in the city. They are Lucky’s Tobacco, 110 E. Hillcrest Drive, and The Smoke Shop, 818 W. Lincoln Highway.
The hookah bar Aromas, 811 W. Lincoln Highway, recently closed but it used to sell tobacco products on site as well as allow smoking, including indoor recreational marijuana use.
City Planner Dan Olson said the petitioner’s plans for the site are compatible with the surrounding area. He also said it satisfies the city’s comprehensive plan.
The permit, if approved, would stipulate that the tobacco store must remain at least 200 feet from a residential properties, public or private schools, according to city documents. The shop would also need to be at least 200 feet away from other retail tobacco stores.
“The proposed location meets all the setback standards,” Olson said. “It’s a freestanding building, of course. That was done to avoid any retail tobacco store multi-tenant structure where you had sharing of ventilation.”
City staff are recommending that the city council approve the permit request with three conditions: The drive-thru on the east side of the building would not be used, smoking would be prohibited inside the building, and no building expansions would be allowed except with additional public hearings.