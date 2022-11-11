Montgomery man identified as utility worker fatally electrocuted by power lines in Malta

MALTA – A Montgomery man was identified Friday as the utility worker killed Thursday after being electrocuted by power lines in Malta, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas P. Bliss, 36, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene after crews responded to reports of someone being electrocuted by power lines.
Bliss’ death remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and DeKalb County corner, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies, crews from Malta Fire Department and the coroner’s office were called around 1:10 p.m. Thursday to Malta Road north of Twombly Road for reports of a utility worker who’d been electrocuted by power lines.
This story was updated at 5:13 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022 with identification of the victim.