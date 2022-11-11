DeKalb crews respond to duplex fire on Second Street

DeKALB – DeKalb fire crews responded to a structure fire at a duplex in the 500 block of South Second Street Friday, that officials said was likely caused by leaves catching fire in the house gutters.
Crews from the DeKalb Fire Department were called to the residential duplex Friday afternoon at the corner of South Second and East Garden streets, near Huntley Park.
A citywide emergency alert sent around 4:13 p.m. Friday asked surrounding residents and motorists to avoid the area until further notice as crews worked on a structure fire.
As of 4:40 p.m., the 500 block of South Street – from East Garden to East Roosevelt streets – is closed to the traffic.
DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“It came in as a gutter fire, leaves on fire in the gutter,” Thomas said. “I got here and it appeared to be an attic fire.”
Thomas said no one was injured.
“We’ve got a long way to go yet here, and our investigators will take over once it’s safe to do so,” Thomas said.
This story was updated at 5:09 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022 with additional information from DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas. More updates could occur.