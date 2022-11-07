Crime Stoppers seeking information on reported damage to Sycamore High School buses, tennis court shed

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County Crime Stoppers organization is seeking information on a reported string of property damage incidents to Sycamore High School buses and tennis courts.

The group, which is not affiliated with the Sycamore Police Department, is seeking information on reported ongoing criminal damage, which the group said Sycamore police have responded to over the past six months.

The incidents include several reports of damage to school buses and a tennis shed located next to the high school’s tennis courts, according to a news release from the group.

Anyone with information on the incidents is invited to contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers by calling 815-895-3272 or emailing crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org. Callers do not have to provide their name. A cash reward of $1,000 also is being offered, according to the release.