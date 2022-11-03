5 things to do in DeKalb County: Veterans Vigil, ‘God of Carnage,’ Paw Paw Holiday Market, Women in STEM

1. Enjoy a performance of “God of Carnage” presented by Northern Illinois University’s School of Theatre and Dance premiering at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Sally Stevens Players Theatre in the Stevens Building, 200 University Circle, DeKalb.

What happens when two sets of parents meet up to deal with the unruly behavior of their children? A calm and rational debate between grown-ups? Or a hysterical night of name-calling, tantrums, and tears before bedtime? “Boys will be boys,” but the adults are usually worse – much worse, according to the play bill.

Performances will be offered Friday to Sunday and Nov. 10 to 12, at varied times. To buy tickets, visit niumusic.universitytickets.com.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

2. Catch a tribute to British 1960s rock with Think Floyd USA, part of a lineup at 8 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

“The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!,” a show with interactive magic and illusions, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday.

For information or to buy tickers, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

3. Help honor area veterans with the annual 24-hour Veterans Vigil which will kick off with a ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Friday in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore.

The vigil will run from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday.

The public is welcome to attend the opening ceremony and the vigil at any time.

Guest speakers at the ceremony will include State Rep. Jeff Kiecher, R-Sycamore, Command Sgt. Major Robert Coulter, and retired Illinois Army National Guard Col. Dwain Adkins. Singer Terri Goodman will perform at the ceremony.

Veterans can assist the vigil by standing guard. There are 24 guard watches lasting one hour each. More than one veteran can stand watch at the same time. To volunteer for a watch time, call 815-895-6927.

For information, visit illfortyandeight.com.

4. Get in the holiday spirit early at the Paw Paw Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Paw Paw Community Building, 362 Chicago Road, Paw Paw.

Market-goers will find anything from Thanksgiving host gifts to early Christmas goodies at the event, featuring more than 20 vendors, raffle prizes, coffee and treats, according to a social media event listing.

For information, visit facebook.com.

5. Learn more about women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) during a Women in STEM Speaker Series at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Northern Illinois University’s Founders Memorial Library Gallery on the first floor, 217 Normal Road, DeKalb.

The inaugural lecture in the series is a presentation by Paulette Hasier, chief of the Geography and Map Division, Library of Congress.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

